Friday’s Scores

9:30 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 74, Little Falls 49

Becker 89, North Branch 81

Bloomington Jefferson 49, Chanhassen 46

Buffalo 59, Minnetonka 53

Chaska 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 49

Chisago Lakes 74, Big Lake 62

Ely 75, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Fosston 55, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Hayfield 78, Randolph 62

Hopkins 48, Eden Prairie 45

Mahtomedi 79, St. Thomas Academy 66

New York Mills 77, Henning 52

Parkers Prairie 85, Brandon-Evansville 41

Paynesville 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 66

South Ridge 66, Cromwell 39

South St. Paul 92, Hastings 70

Stephen-Argyle 71, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37

Wayzata 99, St. Michael-Albertville 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 64, United Christian 45

Becker 93, North Branch 27

Breckenridge 63, Crookston 57, OT

Farmington 61, Lakeville North 36

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, St. Clair 38

Hill-Murray 73, North St. Paul 20

Hopkins 73, Eden Prairie 39

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 29, Mabel-Canton 24

Mahtomedi 67, Tartan 28

Osakis 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19

Perham 66, Fergus Falls 63

Rochester Lourdes 60, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18

Shakopee 70, Apple Valley 40

Spectrum 80, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 10

St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 38

St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 60

Waconia 81, Chanhassen 69

Watertown-Mayer 55, Delano 32

White Bear Lake 78, Irondale 36

Willmar 53, Alexandria 36

Zimmerman 88, Princeton 61

