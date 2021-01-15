Japan minister says ‘anything can happen’ with Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese cabinet minister says “anything can happen” in regard to the postponed Tokyo Olympics. This contradicts the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They say the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.” Taro Kono opened the door to a possible cancellation. Kono is the former defense minister and is now the minister for administrative and regulatory reform. Kano told a news briefing the Olympics “could go either way.” Much of Japan is under an emergency order with new coronavirus cases rising across the country. Japan, with 126 million people, has about 4,000 deaths from COVID-19. The Olympics are set to open on July 23.