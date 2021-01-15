Lawyer for Daniel Pearl’s family faces uphill legal fight

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani lawyer for the family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl is facing an uphill legal battle. Faisal Siddiqi is working to overturn the acquittal of the British-born man charged in Pearl’s 2002 murder. In an interview Friday, Siddiqi said the prosecutor in the original case tried the four defendants as one, even though each played a different role. The four men were acquitted in April on the grounds that the initial prosecution’s evidence was insufficient. Siddiqi argues that although the prosecution had painted the four defendants with the same brush, “You don’t, because of doubt in one or two or three pieces (of evidence), acquit them all.”