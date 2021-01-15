Local law enforcement now receiving vaccine

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Vaccinations continue to take place in La Crosse for both essential workers and vulnerable populations such as nursing homes. Today, some members of local law enforcement received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck was one of those receiving his first does of the Pfizer vaccine. The process only took a few minutes, but it's a significant moment moving forward in the community.

"It gives me confidence that 'm going to be able to stay healthy to do my job and not unknowingly transmit the virus potentially to community members that I interact with, " Ashbeck said.

Ashbeck received his first dose through Mayo Clinic Health Systems. They announced today that they will be moving vaccination operations across the street from their current location. Beginning Monday, vaccinations will take place in the staff gymnasium in the Mayo Performing Arts Building, the entrance at the corner of 11th and Ferry Street.