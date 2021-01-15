Mentors wanted: Virus limits vet-rookie time away from rink

Bonding between veterans and youngsters has been a time-honored tradition in hockey. Older players routinely invite rookies to live with them during their first year. This season, NHL protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 could make team-building more difficult. Players have been instructed to avoid close-contact social interactions off the ice as much as possible. Dinners at home with non-family members are discouraged. Teams are doing their best to make sure younger players have the mentorship they need.