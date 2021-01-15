Migrant caravan on the move in Honduras in uncertain times

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran migrants began walking toward the Guatemalan border before dawn, driven by deepening poverty and the hope of a warmer reception if they can reach the United States border. They quickly dispersed along the heavily-trafficked highway to the border town of Agua Caliente on Friday, but estimates of their number ranged from 2,000 to more than twice that. Around 4 a.m., young men and entire families carrying sleeping children set out. Some quickly caught rides while others walked along the highway escorted by police. The migrants leave with little certainty about how far they will make it. Regional governments appeared more united than ever in stopping their progress.