Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

12:42 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations. That’s, according to two peoples familiar with the conversation who were granted anonymity to share details of a private conversation. One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating his successor and offering assistance. The call comes less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden and Harris are set to take office, next Wednesday. It marks the first contact between elected officials from the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Associated Press

