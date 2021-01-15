Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations. That’s, according to two peoples familiar with the conversation who were granted anonymity to share details of a private conversation. One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating his successor and offering assistance. The call comes less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden and Harris are set to take office, next Wednesday. It marks the first contact between elected officials from the outgoing and incoming administrations.