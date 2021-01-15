Mormon leaders condemn ‘lawless behavior’ at US Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemned “lawless behavior” and the violence of rioters who broke into the U.S. Capitol in a statement Friday. It was the faith’s first public comments since the Jan. 6 attack by pro-Trump loyalists. The top leaders from the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church said they are concerned about political and cultural divisions in the United States and urged members to set aside political views and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Members of the faith lean Republican but President Donald Trump never gained widespread acceptance with Latter-day Saints.