Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn’t alarmed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials have adjusted their advice on who gets the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a small number of deaths among very frail older people, leaving it up to each doctor to consider who should be vaccinated. The Norwegian Medicines Agency reported Thursday a total of 29 people suffered side effects, with 13 of them being fatal. All the deaths have occurred in patients over the age of 80. More than 30,000 people have received the first vaccine shot in Norway. Officials said they were not alarmed, adding only very few, frail people were at risk. Nonfatal side effects reported have included allergic reactions, strong discomfort, high fever and severe pain at the injection site.