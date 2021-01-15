NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The National Rifle Association says the nation’s most powerful gun-rights organization has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York. The announcement Friday comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the NRA over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips. The coronavirus pandemic also forced the NRA last year to lay off dozens of employees, cancel its national convention and scuttle fundraising. The NRA’s bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities.