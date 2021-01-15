Patients at Tomah Health facilities now allowed one visitor

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- After restricting visitors for two months throughout COVID-19, patients at Tomah Health will now be able to have one visitor.

The new policy, set to begin January 18, allows patients visiting the Emergency Services Department, Urgent Care, Surgical Services Department, or Warrens Clinic one visitor over the age of 18.

In addition, Tomah Health continues to permit those at the Acute Care Department, inpatient area of the hospital, and Obstetric (OB) patients having an OB ultrasound to have one visitor. The Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility, located at 601 Straw Street, is also set to follow this policy.

Tomah Health Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre explained the organization's decision to implement the new policy, as visitor restrictions are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis, and cases of COVID-19 in the area.

"Local data is showing COVID numbers stabilizing, and with vaccinations underway, we felt it was appropriate to allow one visitor per patient at this time," said Myhre.

Myhre also acknowledged that the "restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff, but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care."

According to Myhre, the new policy does not apply to patients hospitalized for COVID-19, or those with coronavirus symptoms in Emergency Services or Urgent Care. Those in the Specialty Clinic and Rehabilitation Services Department, including Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy services, are also unable to have visitors at this time.

Under the policy, all patients and visitors are required to wear a face covering. Myhre said, "Everyone should continue taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones so that we don’t see another spike of cases."

Myrhe stated Tomah Health continues to monitor COVID-19 conditions and plans to make further adjustments as needed.