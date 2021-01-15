Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A little used Civil War-era statute that outlaws waging war against the United States is getting a fresh look after the attacks on the Capitol in Washington. The last successful prosecution for seditious conspiracy in the U.S. came in 1995 in a case involving Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks. An Egyptian sheikh who died in prison in 2017 and nine of his followers were convicted of the charge. Last week, the acting U.S. attorney for D.C. said “all options are on the table,” including sedition charges, for use against the Capitol invaders.