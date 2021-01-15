Caledonia loses King but wins the opener convincingly

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) The Caledonia boys basketball team will be without star junior Eli King for the entire season.

King had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and won't play this season accoring to his Dad and coach Brad King.

According to King, Eli originally suffered the injury in the football season opener and tried to play through it.

It wasn't until an MRI recently revealed the injury.

King is one of the top junior athletes in Minnesota and is being recruited heavily by some of the top programs in the country for football and basketball.

Caledonia crushed Triton in their opener, 96-52.

Jackson Koepke led the way with 17 points and Andrew Kunelius had 15.