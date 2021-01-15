WIAA announces sites and rules for State Wrestling Tournaments

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA has announced the sites and tournament procedures for the upcoming WIAA State Tournaments as well as Regionals and Sectionals.

The Div. 1 individual and team tournaments will be held at Kaukauna High School.

The Div. 2 individual and team tournaments will be held at Adams-Friendship High School.

The Div. 3 team tournament will be held at Wausau West with the individual tournament site to be determined.

The individual state tournaments will be held on February 13.

The team state tournaments will be held on February 20.

The WIAA also announced rules and procedures for those to qualify and advance through the post season.

According to a new release: "For the individual tournament, the top two individuals in each weight class from each of the 16 regionals will advance to the one of the four sectionals per division, equating to eight qualifiers per weight class advancing to each sectional.

The top two individual finishers at each weight class from each of the four sectionals will advance to the State Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 13.

Regional and sectionals will wrestle back to second place in all divisions with the top six places scoring.

For the team tournament, teams qualifying for State will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The top two teams at each of the four sectionals qualify in Division 1. The sectional team champion at each of the four sectionals in each division will qualify in Division 2 and Division 3."