UN hopes to take first step to elect next chief by Jan. 31

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly and Security Council are expected to take the first step toward electing the next head of the global organization this month. Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said Friday he and current council president, Tunisia’s Tarek Ladeb, hope to send a letter before Jan. 31 asking the U.N.’s 193 member nations to submit any candidates to challenge Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He announced Monday he will seek a second term. The General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the 15-member Security Council where the five permanent members have veto power, so their support is crucial.