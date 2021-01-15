US blacklists Xiaomi, CNOOC, Skyrizon, raising heat on China

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. government has blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and China’s third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trump’s last week in office. The Department of Defense added nine companies to its list of Chinese firms with military links, including Xiaomi and state-owned plane manufacturer Comac. U.S. investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies on the military list by November, according to an executive order earlier signed by Trump. Separately, the Commerce Department put China National Offshore Oil Corp. on an economic blacklist for “reckless and belligerent actions” in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.