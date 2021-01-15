Viroqua Police officer hurt when squad car hit by sliding semi

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A dash-camera captures the moment a semi-trailer slides out of control, hits a Viroqua Police Department squad car, and injures the officer inside.

The Viroqua Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page showing the crash on Main Street around 9:22 a.m. Friday morning.

The post said the officer, whose name wasn't released, was headed south and the semi traveling north.

Police said the driver of the semi, Scott Kunda of Winona, was driving too fast for conditions and lost control coming around a corner. The trailer jacknifed into the oncoming lanes and hit the squad car.

The post said the officer was extricated from the squad car then went to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.

The police department said the squad was totaled while the semi and trailer had moderate damage.

News app viewers can see the video here.