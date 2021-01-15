Walz, Evers blast feds for uncertainty over vaccine expansion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has sharply criticized the federal government for the sudden uncertainty over whether states would receive increased shipments of coronavirus vaccines from the national stockpile.

The Democratic governor accused the Trump administration of “lying” earlier this week about speeding up supply.

Walz said he and six other governors recently sought permission to tap their second doses to speed up the pace.

He said federal officials agreed this week there was no need to keep them in reserve. Walz now says the government doesn't have any strategic supply of second doses to release. The government attributed the anger to confusion and misguided expectations on the part of the states.

“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” the governors of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan said. “Pfizer just announced that as of yesterday, they have millions of doses of the vaccine on hand and are waiting on addresses from the Trump administration so they can deliver the vaccine to states. If you are unable or unwilling to give us that supply, we urge you to grant permission for us to directly purchase vaccines so we may distribute them to the people of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as quickly as possible. Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands. It’s time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is blasting federal officials for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted.

Evers said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar promised governors earlier this week that the Trump administration would release the vaccine it was holding in reserve to speed inoculations.

But word broke Friday that the reserve was already exhausted when those promises were made.

Evers said it's a “slap in the face” to the people of Wisconsin. Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republicans over the slow pace of Wisconsin's vaccine rollout.

Read the full letter below. News app viewers can read it here.