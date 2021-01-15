Walz blasts feds for uncertainty over vaccine expansion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has sharply criticized the federal government for the sudden uncertainty over whether states would receive increased shipments of coronavirus vaccines from the national stockpile. The Democratic governor accused the Trump administration of “lying” earlier this week about speeding up supply. Walz said he and six other governors recently sought permission to tap their second doses to speed up the pace. He said federal officials agreed this week there was no need to keep them in reserve. Walz now says the government doesn’t have any strategic supply of second doses to release. The government attributed the anger to confusion and misguided expectations on the part of the states.