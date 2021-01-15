West Salem takes down Viroqua

WEST SALEM, Wis. - (WXOW) - After a slow start for Viroqua, they never seemed to be able to recover as West Salem got the win at home.

West Salem scored a quick 14 points out of the gate, holding Viroqua to just two, eight minutes into the game.

Then, Viroqua got going with a basket by Jacob Lotz on a pass from Kamden Oliver to make it 14-4. The next possession for Viroqua, they didn't waste any time. Kamden Oliver decided to pull up and take it himself and that was the spark they needed to get going.

After two quick baskets for their opponent, it wasn't long before West Salem started to put points on the board again. A three by Jack Hehli gave them a basket with seven minutes left in the first half.

Although Viroqua's offense started to get going, they couldn't come back and West Salem went on to win it 50-41.