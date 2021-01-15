Winter storm creating blizzard conditions, closing roads

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is whipping up blizzard conditions and causing hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways. Forecasters are expecting up to 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 90 and I-35 corridors in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.