Wintry weather sticks around.

Snow showers still possible…

After heavy snow fell Friday evening, only light areas of snow and mist redeveloped through today. The storm center is south of us, but moisture will still be drawn into our area from tonight into the weekend. Highs were mild today with readings in the 30s.

Slippery roads possible tonight…

Snow showers will potentially bring light accumulation overnight, and that could spell some additional slippery travel on less-treated roads and sidewalks. Be careful tonight into Saturday morning. A few flurries may linger tomorrow and into early Sunday.

Colder weather coming…

Temperatures will start to fall more rapidly Saturday afternoon and into early next week. Highs will roll back into the 20s. Tuesday will likely be the coldest, right before a temporary warm up Wednesday and Thursday. Another shot of much colder air follows by next weekend.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden