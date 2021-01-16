Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first hours as president, Joe Biden plans to take executive action to roll back some of the most controversial decisions of his predecessor and to address the raging coronavirus pandemic. Those actions are outlined by his incoming chief of staff in a memo released Saturday. The opening salvo would herald a 10-day blitz of executive actions as Biden seeks to act swiftly to redirect the country without waiting for Congress. Biden plans to end President Donald Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord, and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel.