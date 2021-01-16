Biden: Science will be at `forefront’ of his administration

President-elect Joe Biden says “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” and he’s elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. Biden plans to introduce his team later Saturday. He says the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.” A pioneer in mapping the human genome — the “book of life” — is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science. Biden also is retaining the director of the National Institutes of Health.