Skip to Content

Biden: Science will be at `forefront’ of his administration

New
8:39 am National news from the Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden says “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” and he’s elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. Biden plans to introduce his team later Saturday. He says the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.” A pioneer in mapping the human genome — the “book of life” — is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science. Biden also is retaining the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content