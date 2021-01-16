Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will announce legislation his first day in office that provides a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States illegally. People briefed on the plans note it would be the biggest move toward granting status to people in the country illegally since Ronald Reagan bestowed amnesty on nearly 3 million people in 1986. Legislative efforts to overhaul immigration policy failed in 2007 and 2013. The scope and timing of the move surprised advocates given how immigration has long divided Democrats and Republicans, even within their own parties, and how the issue got little attention during the campaign.