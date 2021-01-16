Donor backlash fuels GOP alarm about Senate fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are worried that a corporate backlash over the deadly Capitol insurrection could make it harder to win back the Senate. The GOP already faces a difficult Senate map in 2022, when 14 Democratic-held seats and 20 Republican ones will be on the ballot. Some in the party fear fundraising will be an issue after eight Republican senators voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Several corporate giants have already halted donations to those Republican lawmakers. The Republicans voted to overturn the results despite the violent siege of the Capitol just hours earlier.