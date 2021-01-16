Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anamosa 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 25
Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26
B-G-M 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
BCLUW, Conrad 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41
Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 57
Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
Clear Creek-Amana 54, Beckman, Dyersville 38
Colo-NESCO 57, Collins-Maxwell 47
Davenport, North 71, Bettendorf 66, OT
Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36
Denver 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 71
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Clarksville 33
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 67
Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24
Easton Valley 76, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Eldon Cardinal 58, Holy Trinity 51
English Valleys, North English 65, H-L-V, Victor 42
Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 43
Independence 49, Benton Community 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Colfax-Mingo 64
Linn-Mar, Marion 61, Dubuque, Senior 55
Lisbon 57, Midland, Wyoming 25
Meskwaki Settlement School 47, Waterloo Christian School 32
Montezuma 80, Keota 44
Monticello 66, Bellevue 42
Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 44
Muscatine 74, Davenport, Central 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Pekin 49, Mediapolis 43
Pella 56, Pella Christian 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Waterloo, West 60
Regina, Iowa City 53, Tipton 40
Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70, OT
Springville 100, Central City 33
Tripoli 76, Riceville 40
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40
Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 64
Wapello 56, Hillcrest Academy 39
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47
Washington 46, Keokuk 42
Waukon 72, Oelwein 37
West Burlington 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 63
West Delaware, Manchester 69, Marion 59
West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd.
Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.
Bedford vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Charles City, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.
East Mills vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.
Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.
Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.
Indianola vs. Norwalk, ppd.
Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.
LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Lenox vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, ppd.
Lynnville-Sully vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.
Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.
Osage vs. Central Springs, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Riverside, Oakland vs. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Seymour vs. Diagonal, ppd.
Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Webster City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.
West Branch vs. Durant-Bennett, ppd.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Winterset vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30
Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7
B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Bellevue 46, Monticello 42
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33
Benton Community 61, Independence 26
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47
Clarksville 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27
Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 36, Denver 32
Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25
East Buchanan, Winthrop 58, Starmont 27
English Valleys, North English 51, H-L-V, Victor 17
Fairfield 52, Mount Pleasant 32
Holy Trinity 40, Eldon Cardinal 38
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Iowa City Liberty High School 58, Waterloo, East 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40
Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26
Keokuk 60, Washington 25
Linn-Mar, Marion 51, Dubuque, Senior 42
Lisbon 50, Midland, Wyoming 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48
Montezuma 90, Keota 17
Muscatine 33, Davenport, Central 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42
Northeast, Goose Lake 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45
Pella Christian 48, Pella 43
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 42
Riceville 52, Tripoli 24
Springville 64, Central City 29
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Center Point-Urbana 34
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Waterloo, West 66, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36
West Burlington 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 44
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19
West Liberty 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48
Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Mason City, ppd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.
Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Knoxville, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. Manson Northwest Webster, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.
Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Grinnell vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Algona, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.
Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.
Indianola vs. Norwalk, ppd.
LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Lenox vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, ppd.
Lynnville-Sully vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.
Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
North Fayette Valley vs. Postville, ppd.
Osage vs. Central Springs, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Stanton vs. Griswold, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.
Tipton vs. Regina, Iowa City, ppd.
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.
Webster City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.
