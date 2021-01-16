Germany: 3 candidates as Merkel’s party chooses new leader

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is choosing a new leader on Saturday, eight months before voters decide who will succeed Merkel in a national election. The new leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union will either run for chancellor in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election or have a big say in who does run. There is no clear favorite in Saturday’s vote at an online convention of the CDU, with three main candidates who offer significant differences at least in style. They are conservative Friedrich Merz, a one-time rival to Merkel; pragmatic state governor Armin Laschet; and prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen.