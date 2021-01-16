Governors’ anger grows as federal vaccine stockpile vanishes

CHICAGO (AP) — Several governors expressed exasperation at the Trump administration after being assured that the federal government had enough vaccine stockpiled to speed up or expand state rollouts only to be later told those reserves don’t exist. Meanwhile, organizers of the Boston Marathon aren’t letting the indefinite postponement of the race keep them from trying to keep runners from staying connected. The Boston Athletic Association launched a virtual Athletes’ Village in the hopes that runners will use it as a digital hub to share training tips, seek out coaching and compete in monthly challenges. New COVID-19 fatalities pushed the U.S. death toll to 392,537 on Friday, virtually assuring it will reach 400,000 by the time President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Wednesday.