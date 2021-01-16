Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inauguration Day is also moving day at the White House.

It's typically a precision operation carried out in about five hours as the residence staff labors to move out one leader and settle in another.

The clock normally starts ticking when the outgoing and incoming presidents leave the White House together to head to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

But things will unfold a bit differently this year after President Donald Trump announced that he is skipping Joe Biden's inauguration.

The coronavirus pandemic is another complicating factor.