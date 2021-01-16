No winner of Mega Millions $750M; Powerball drawing Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the largest jackpots in U.S. history is growing larger.

There was no winner of Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions $750 million jackpot. It would have been the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.

Now, the next top prize is estimated to grow to $850 million. That would be the third-largest of all time. The drawing is on Tuesday.

Lottery players still have a chance to win big this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is up to $640 million for the drawing on Saturday.

No one has won either game's top prize in months, and it's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large.