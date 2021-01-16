Mayo Clinic Health Systems to move vaccine clinic location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced its COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now located at the Mayo Clinic Health System staff gymnasium.

Beginning January 18, community members have the opportunity to be vaccinated in the organization's staff gymnasium, located on the corner of 11th and Ferry street. Individuals can park in the North lot of the building and enter the clinic from Ferry Street.

According to Bradley Weber, operations administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System's Southwest Wisconsin Region, the time was right for the organization to move to a larger location. "We are doing this so we can offer as many vaccinations as possible while physical distancing," said Weber.

"This also allows us flexibility for when state and federal authorities approve vaccinations future phases including our patients and community members listed in phases 1b and 1c, and phase 2."

Over the past few weeks, more than 2,000 Mayo Clinic Health System staff members have received their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As the organization prepares to offer even more doses to the general public, Mayo Clinic Health Systems encourages all patients to sign up for the hospital's patient portal, Patient Online Services.

Weber stated the organization will alert patients when they are eligible to be vaccinated through Patient Online Services or by letter. "Patient Online Services can be used online or via mobile device through the Mayo Clinic app and will keep patients updated when they might be eligible for the vaccine," said Weber.

"When notified, patients can self-schedule their vaccination appointment online any time that is convenient for them and also monitor other parts of their health care, as well."

Those not enrolled in Patient Online Services can create an account any time on the Mayo Clinic Website using the Create Your Account link. Individuals that are not currently a Mayo Clinic patient can call Mayo Clinic Customer Assistance at 1-877-858-0398.

From there, residents can establish their Mayo Clinic medical record number needed to create a Patient Online Services account. The organization notes that patients alerted by mail may experience slowed access to COVID-19 vaccines.

