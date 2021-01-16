New this week: ‘MLK/FBI,’ Why Don’t We and ‘Prodigal Son’

This week’s new entertainment releases include Regina King’s directorial debut “One Night in Miami,” which brings together Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in the same Miami hotel in February 1964. In music offerings, three years after releasing their full-length debut album, boy band Why Don’t We are back with their sophomore release “The Good Times and the Bad Ones.” And, speaking of sophomores, the second season of Fox’s “Prodigal Son” starts Tuesday and fans of the show about a skilled criminal profiler will get to see Catherine Zeta-Jones joining the season’s second half.