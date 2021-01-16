Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers

LONDON (AP) — Prince William says he is concerned about the mental health of U.K. ambulance drivers, police officers and other first responders who are being exposed to extraordinary levels of trauma and death as coronavirus cases soar. William is a former search and rescue helicopter pilot. He told emergency workers on a video call that they must not be afraid to ask for help despite their inclination to help others first. Britain’s health care system is staggering as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus coupled with cold, wet winter weather puts unprecedented strain on hospitals. Hundreds of firefighters have volunteered to drive ambulances to ease pressure on beleaguered services.