Rams won’t have WR Cooper Kupp for playoff game with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have leading receiver Cooper Kupp available for their NFC divisional playoff game against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. Kupp headlines the Rams’ list of inactive players for Saturday’s game. He had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. Kupp had 92 catches for 974 yards in the regular season to lead the Rams in both categories. The Rams also will be missing usual starting left guard David Edwards because of an ankle injury. Green Bay is missing defensive lineman Kingsley Keke as he recovers from a concussion.