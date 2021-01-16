Rodgers leads Packers into title game with 32-18 win vs Rams

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are making a return trip to the NFC title game and this time they get to play it at home. Rodgers threw for two touchdown passes to tie an NFL record and became the first Packers quarterback to run for a score in the playoffs since Bart Starr in the Ice Bowl in the Packers’ 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the first game this season with fans in Green Bay. Buffalo is hosting Baltimore in the second game of the day.