Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Earth Area 70, St. Peter 65, OT
Crosby-Ironton 75, Two Harbors 70
Dassel-Cokato 57, Hope Academy 43
Grand Rapids 83, Duluth Marshall 74
Heron Lake-Okabena 73, Red Rock Central 46
Marshall 72, Hutchinson 52
Melrose 59, Minnewaska 45
Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 70
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Hills-Beaver Creek 72
Warroad 61, Bagley 44
Waseca 74, New Prague 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Detroit Lakes 50, Aitkin 39
Hayfield 58, Grand Meadow 37
Hermantown 65, Cloquet 56
Houston 65, Southland 40
Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Hill City/Northland 45
Pequot Lakes 63, Royalton 48
Randolph 63, United Christian 47
St. Clair 62, Tri-City United 54
Underwood 47, New York Mills 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/