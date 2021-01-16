Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Earth Area 70, St. Peter 65, OT

Crosby-Ironton 75, Two Harbors 70

Dassel-Cokato 57, Hope Academy 43

Grand Rapids 83, Duluth Marshall 74

Heron Lake-Okabena 73, Red Rock Central 46

Marshall 72, Hutchinson 52

Melrose 59, Minnewaska 45

Minneota 75, Dawson-Boyd 70

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Hills-Beaver Creek 72

Warroad 61, Bagley 44

Waseca 74, New Prague 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Detroit Lakes 50, Aitkin 39

Hayfield 58, Grand Meadow 37

Hermantown 65, Cloquet 56

Houston 65, Southland 40

Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Hill City/Northland 45

Pequot Lakes 63, Royalton 48

Randolph 63, United Christian 47

St. Clair 62, Tri-City United 54

Underwood 47, New York Mills 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

