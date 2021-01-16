Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 6, Anoka 0
Armstrong/Cooper 6, Spring Lake Park 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Burnsville 6, Eagan 3
Cambridge-Isanti 6, Pine City 5
Chanhassen 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Irondale 1
Delano 3, Bemidji 0
East Ridge 4, Roseville 3
Eastview 6, Lakeville South 4
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 7, East Grand Forks 4
Grand Rapids 3, Moorhead 0
Greenway 5, North Shore Storm 2
International Falls 6, Kittson County Central 4
Lakeville North 7, Apple Valley 0
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Redwood Valley 4
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Willmar 1
Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 2
Mankato West 6, Rochester John Marshall 1
Owatonna 4, Faribault 2
Prior Lake 8, Farmington 0
Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent 4
Rochester Mayo 14, Austin 0
Rosemount 7, Shakopee 1
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 6, New Ulm 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Morris/Benson Area 2
St. Louis Park 3, Chaska 2
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 7, Proctor 1
Warroad 6, Detroit Lakes 0
White Bear Lake 4, Mounds View 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Buffalo 7, Visitation 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Irondale 0
Eastview 6, Lakeville South 4
Hopkins/Park 2, New Prague 1, OT
Minnetonka 5, Alexandria 2
Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 0
North Wright County 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, OT
Owatonna 10, Mankato West 0
Prior Lake 3, Farmington 0
River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 0
Roseau 8, Thief River Falls 2
Rosemount 3, Shakopee 2
Roseville 6, Woodbury 2
Willmar 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
