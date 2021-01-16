Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 6, Anoka 0

Armstrong/Cooper 6, Spring Lake Park 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Burnsville 6, Eagan 3

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Pine City 5

Chanhassen 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Irondale 1

Delano 3, Bemidji 0

East Ridge 4, Roseville 3

Eastview 6, Lakeville South 4

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 7, East Grand Forks 4

Grand Rapids 3, Moorhead 0

Greenway 5, North Shore Storm 2

International Falls 6, Kittson County Central 4

Lakeville North 7, Apple Valley 0

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Redwood Valley 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Willmar 1

Little Falls 4, Thief River Falls 2

Mankato West 6, Rochester John Marshall 1

Owatonna 4, Faribault 2

Prior Lake 8, Farmington 0

Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent 4

Rochester Mayo 14, Austin 0

Rosemount 7, Shakopee 1

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 6, New Ulm 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Morris/Benson Area 2

St. Louis Park 3, Chaska 2

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 7, Proctor 1

Warroad 6, Detroit Lakes 0

White Bear Lake 4, Mounds View 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

Buffalo 7, Visitation 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Irondale 0

Eastview 6, Lakeville South 4

Hopkins/Park 2, New Prague 1, OT

Minnetonka 5, Alexandria 2

Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 0

North Wright County 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, OT

Owatonna 10, Mankato West 0

Prior Lake 3, Farmington 0

River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 0

Roseau 8, Thief River Falls 2

Rosemount 3, Shakopee 2

Roseville 6, Woodbury 2

Willmar 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

