Deadly clashes kill 32 in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — A local medical official in Sudan’s West Darfur province says that clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs have killed at least 32 people and wounded 79 others. The doctor with the main hospital in the provincial capital of Genena said Saturday that the casualty toll was likely much higher. Local aid workers said that the violence erupted Friday when an Arab man was stabbed to death at a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people. The Darfur region remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed.