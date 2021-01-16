Tapping into a relatively quiet forecast

Saturday Flurries

We had a bit of a light wintry mix around the region today, with a few light flurries in the immediate La Crosse area. Temperatures were warm for January standards with a high of 36 degrees in La Crosse. That is 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The chance for a few flurries sticks through our Saturday night, but accumulations are not really expected. Lows drop to the mid 20s.

Same Thing Sunday

Sunday brings us the chance for a few flurries in the morning, otherwise a gloomy end to the weekend. We will be slightly cool on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. This is a relatively gloomy start to the upcoming week.

Up and Down Temperatures

As we head through the middle part of January, we are forecasting highs kind of all over the place. Sunday and Monday brings highs in the mid to upper 20s. Low 20s for Tuesday and then warmer midweek with 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. I am seeing signs of some cold Canadian air settling in for next weekend, only going with highs in the teens. This is a dry forecast for now, with virtually no precipitation chances throughout this upcoming week.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears