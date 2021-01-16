The dangers of frostbite during cold, winter months

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Frostbite is a huge danger throughout the cold, winter weather months in Wisconsin.

With people doing more outdoor activities because of the pandemic, that can pose a major risk factor. Frostbite can occur when the skin is bare, unprotected, and exposed to very cold temperatures.

"Anytime it gets below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, you're at risk of getting a frostbite injury, but when it gets colder, frostbite can happen much, much quicker than in the warmer temperatures," said Alexandra Lacey, an assistant professor of surgery at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Lacey said that when temperatures get even colder, frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes, especially if you're not wearing gloves or a hat. She said there are a few things you will notice if you begin to get frostbite.

"You'll start to notice that your fingers or toes, whatever is exposed, gets really stiff and gets hard to move and if you felt them, they feel cold," said Lacey. "That's not necessarily frostbite yet, but that can progress and you can develop frostbite."

She explained that when you first start to see early signs, find a warmer environment to warm your extremities up. Lacey said that if you allow it to progress, you can develop extreme frostbite which can result in loss of fingers or toes and even amputations.

When you do go inside, Lacey said don't put your hands or feet in hot water right away because you may not realize how warm it is and you could burn yourself. You should allow them to warm up by themselves.

Lacey said that if you see purpling of the skin, immediate care is necessary and you should go to the emergency room immediately.

However, there are things you can do to prevent frostbite. She said you should wear extra layers and cover your head, feet, and hands. Lacey recommends keeping blankets, extra warm clothing, and a shovel in your car in case of a break down.

Many people use the outdoors to exercise and Lacey said if you feel warm when you are exercising, you are unlikely to get frostbite. However, once you stop, the sweat on your clothes will dry rapidly so make sure you get inside as soon as you're done.

She also explained that alcohol can impair your ability to feel temperatures so drinking during cold winter months can be dangerous.