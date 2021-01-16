Trice’s big second half sends No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin shot 35% and Rutgers shot 37%.

The Badgers were 6 of 25 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.