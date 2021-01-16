Wind, rain, heavy snow hit New England, cause power outages

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A storm that’s lashing parts of New England with heavy rain, snow and wind is causing sporadic power outages. More than 15,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in Vermont on Saturday. Power outages also were reported across the region. The National Weather Service says a foot or more of snow is possible across the higher elevations of northern New England. Gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph are expected along the Maine coast. Locations that don’t get snow could see as much as 2 inches of rain.