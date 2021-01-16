Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 12:09 am
11:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winneshiek

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on ice covered and slippery roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

