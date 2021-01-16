Wisconsin Update: 128 new deaths in the state from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- One hundred twenty-eight more people were added Saturday to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of deaths added in one day is a new record, topping the pervious highest of 120 deaths on Dec. 22.

Two of the deaths were in La Crosse County according to DHS figures. One death each was reported in Jackson and Trempealeau counties by DHS.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS

DHS also reported 103 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 953 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 45 from the day prior.

Of those, 227 are in the ICU, down 2 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,937 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,095 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 487,754, or 93.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 35 people, or seven fewer than yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three people are currently in intensive care, two more than the day before.

45 new cases were announced on Saturday in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 4

4 10-19: 8

8 20-29: 9

9 30-39: 5

5 40-49: 5

5 50-59: 6

6 60-69: 6

6 70-79: 2

2 80-89: 0

0 90+: -0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,171 (+12) 7 13.29 Crawford 1,616 (+2) 13 4 Grant 4,325 (+11) 77 11 Jackson 2,489 (+2) 20 (+1) 3.71 La Crosse 11,005 (+45) 67 (+2) 44.86 Monroe 3,828 (+31) 27 21.86 Trempealeau 3,178 (+21) 33 (+1) 10.86 Vernon 1,654 (+3) 32 4

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

