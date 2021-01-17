Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants

HONG KONG (AP) — The e-commerce workers and delivery people who kept China fed during the pandemic while making their billionaire bosses even richer are so unhappy with their pay and treatment that one just set himself on fire in protest. Scrutiny of such companies’ work practices has sharpened after two employees of e-commerce company Pinduoduo died. A delivery driver for Alibaba’s food delivery service Eleme set himself on fire to protest unpaid wages. In China, like elsewhere, use of e-commerce and deliveries has soared amid the pandemic as consumers avoid going out. This has intensified competition between China’s tech giants, where long working hours are the norm.