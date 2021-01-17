Harris prepares for central role in Biden’s White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins. A confluence of crises confronts the Biden administration, and an evenly divided Senate means that she will break any tie votes. Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform. Harris’ chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, says Harris has a hand in all aspects of Biden’s agenda.