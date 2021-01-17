Iran asks watchdog not to publish ‘unnecessary’ nuke details

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV says Iran has urged the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to avoid publishing “unnecessary” details on Tehran’s nuclear program. It comes a day after Germany, France and Britain said Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for its development of uranium metal. The report quotes a statement from Iran’s nuclear department that asks the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid publishing details on Iran’s nuclear program that may cause confusion. On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it “the latest planned violation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.