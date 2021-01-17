Johansson’s goal gives Wild another OT win against Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 for the second straight game after trailing by two goals after two periods. Johansson’s wrist shot went was near the top of the net and beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on his stick side. Ryan Suter sent it to overtime with 2 seconds remaining with a snap shot near the blue line that Quick was unable to get his glove on. Matt Roy could have put the Kings up by two goals with 36 seconds remaining, but his shot hit the right post on an empty-net situation.