Juneau County deputies look for missing man

MAUSTON (WKOW) — Juneau County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Officials said 21-year-old Garret Georgeson was last seen leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston at 2:42 a.m. Saturday. Georgeson was wearing wearing jeans, a multicolored Aztec patterned sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

Authorities describe him as five-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Deputies reported Georgeson was driving a 2018 gray Chevy Cruz hatchback, with a Wisconsin license plate AEM8877.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff at 608-847-5649.